MJF & Wardlow Inducted Into Inner Circle on Dynamite, Group Going to Vegas Next Week (Clips)

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Dynamite

MJF and Wardlow are officially part of the Inner Circle as of this week’s Dynamite, and the stable is heading to Las Vegas next week. On tonight’s show, MJF and Wardlow were inducted into the stable due to MJF’s win over Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear. Sammy Guevara refused to come out but Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager all showed up.

During the ceremony, MJF gave a speech where he cribbed from Drake’s “All Me.” The group wasn’t happy and said they didn’t want MJF in the group, but Jericho held firm. MJF said he wanted to celebrate Jericho’s birthday as well and announced that he bought them all tickets to Las Vegas so they could celebrate properly next week.

