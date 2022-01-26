MJF & Wardlow Set to Appear on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break

– During today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that both MJF and Wardlow will be appearing on tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite to continue their ongoing storyline with CM Punk.

As noted, CM Punk is also scheduled to speak on tonight’s show. AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ladder Match for AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (interim champ)

* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

* Britt Baker to speak

* CM Punk to speak

* MJF and Wardlow to appear