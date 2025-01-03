wrestling / News
MJF Set To Appear on Wednesday’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that former World Champion MJF will appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated lineup:
* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot:
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live
THIS WEDNESDAY, 1/8/25
Clarksville, TN
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
Six Time Dynamite Diamond Ring Winner, @The_MJF will appear LIVE! pic.twitter.com/b5yYCPbNQz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2025