wrestling / News

MJF Set To Appear on Wednesday’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that former World Champion MJF will appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated lineup:

* Casino Gauntlet for World Title Shot:
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF to appear live

