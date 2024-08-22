MJF Lays Out Will Ospreay During Face to Face On AEW Dynamite

MJF and Will Ospreay came to blows during their face to face on this week’s AEW Dynamite. MJF is set to defend the AEW American Championship against Ospreay at All In, and they had a confrontation in the ring on Wednesday night’s show that ended with Ospreay bloodied.

The promo saw the two go back and forth, with MJF saying he had to clean up Ospreay’s mess and that the fans left when he did, stating he came back early from his injury at the begging of AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery executives. Ospreay countered that the fans laughed at MJF when he was champion but the joke went on too long and led AEW astray. He said that no one called All In 2023’s main event a great wrestling match and that Tony Khan asked him, “Please put on a good wrestling match because I can’t rely on my world champion to do it.” He said AEW was supposed to be the alternative that focused on wresting and MJF was entertainment.

The situation went back and forth escalating, with MJF saying Ospreay only had one move to beat him and he was afraid to do it, while Ospreay said MJF never inspired anyone to wrestle and that he was the one to change the game while MJF let everyone down. MJF said Ospreay was a great wrestler, husband and father, and that he spoke with Ospreay’s wife and stepson, taking a shot as he said that the next kid she has won’t be Ospreay’s either.

Ospreay then asked what the fine would be to hit MJF and was told it would be $127,000. He said it was worth it and hit MJF, who ultimately nailed Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond ring as security tried to break it up and busted Ospreay open. He then hit a brain buster, then went for a Tiger Driver before security broke it up.

