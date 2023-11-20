MJF Says Will Ospreay Is Great, But Not the Complete Package Like Him

MJF recently weighed in on new AEW signee Will Ospreay, noting that Ospreay doesn’t quite measure up to him. The AEW World Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview before Full Gear and talked about Ospreay as a then-potential free agent. You can see the highlights below:

On Ospreay: “Will’s great, but he’s not the complete package. I am… The scary part is I haven’t even hit my ceiling yet. Luckily for Will, he hasn’t had to step in the ring with me. If he never does, he will continue to be lucky.”

On a possible match with Ospreay: “As far as Will Ospreay goes, that guy is, as his people would say, a bellend. I would like him to stay very far away from me.”