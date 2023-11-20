wrestling / News
MJF Says Will Ospreay Is Great, But Not the Complete Package Like Him
November 19, 2023 | Posted by
MJF recently weighed in on new AEW signee Will Ospreay, noting that Ospreay doesn’t quite measure up to him. The AEW World Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview before Full Gear and talked about Ospreay as a then-potential free agent. You can see the highlights below:
On Ospreay: “Will’s great, but he’s not the complete package. I am… The scary part is I haven’t even hit my ceiling yet. Luckily for Will, he hasn’t had to step in the ring with me. If he never does, he will continue to be lucky.”
On a possible match with Ospreay: “As far as Will Ospreay goes, that guy is, as his people would say, a bellend. I would like him to stay very far away from me.”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says Ronda Rousey Isn’t Signed To AEW, Talks Rousey’s ROH Appearance
- Tony Khan Gives More Details on AEW Continental Classic, Will Conclude At Worlds End
- Booker T Weighs In On Criticism Of Roman Reigns’ 2023 WWE Schedule
- Details On The Negotiations Between AEW and Will Ospreay, WWE Had Interest