MJF and Will Ospreay Face-to-Face & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced HOOK vs. Big Bill and a face to face between MJF & Will Ospreay for next week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face