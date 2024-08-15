wrestling / News

MJF and Will Ospreay Face-to-Face & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-21-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has added a match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced HOOK vs. Big Bill and a face to face between MJF & Will Ospreay for next week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading