MJF and Will Ospreay Face-to-Face & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 14, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has added a match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced HOOK vs. Big Bill and a face to face between MJF & Will Ospreay for next week’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face
