MJF Wishes Adam Cole Died of Cancer, Says He’s The Best Singer In Wrestling

MJF recently threw some barbs at his former friend Adam Cole and proclaimed himself the best singer in wrestling — including Joe Hendry. The AEW American Champion leaned into his heel mode as usual when speaking with Cultaholic, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc and Fightful):

On his turn back into a heel: “I had a friend at the time, who I wish died of d**k cancer, and he convinced me to let the people in. I did, and I learned my lesson, and it’s never going to happen again.”

On being the best singer in wrestling: “Hands down… Joe Hendry, sweet kid, I would murder him.”

On Chris Jericho’s singing: “Fozzy is incredibly produced. They do a great job… Yeah, 1000% [I’m a better vocalist]. Also, I beat Chris Jericho. I tapped him out with the Salt of the Earth Armbar. The sounds he made, in that moment, to me, were angelic.”