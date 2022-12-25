wrestling / News

MJF Wishes Fans A Merry Midmas

December 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

MJF has a Christmas message for fans, delivered as only he can. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the holiday, writing:

“Merry Midmas, Poors.

This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches.

My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime.

You’re welcome.”

MJF most recently defended his AEW World Title against Ricky Starks, defeating him with some of his typical underhanded tactics, on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite.

MJF, Jeremy Thomas

