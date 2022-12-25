wrestling / News
MJF Wishes Fans A Merry Midmas
MJF has a Christmas message for fans, delivered as only he can. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the holiday, writing:
“Merry Midmas, Poors.
This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches.
My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime.
You’re welcome.”
MJF most recently defended his AEW World Title against Ricky Starks, defeating him with some of his typical underhanded tactics, on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite.
Merry Midmas, Poors.
This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches.
My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime.
You’re welcome.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
- Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
- WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working Opposite DOOM, Using Steel Chairs & Having Memory Lapses Now