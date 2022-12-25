MJF Wishes Fans A Merry Midmas

MJF has a Christmas message for fans, delivered as only he can. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the holiday, writing:

“Merry Midmas, Poors. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches. My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime. You’re welcome.”

MJF most recently defended his AEW World Title against Ricky Starks, defeating him with some of his typical underhanded tactics, on the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite.