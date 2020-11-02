wrestling / News

MJF Wishes He Would Have Handled Cody Feud Differently

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody MJF

Fightful Select recently spoke with MJF who said that he’s glad to move on from the feud with Cody earlier this year, and noted that he wished he could have handled it differently.

He also said that likes to study tape to learn how to manipulate crowds and thinks it’s something younger wrestlers don’t do enough.

