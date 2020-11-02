wrestling / News
MJF Wishes He Would Have Handled Cody Feud Differently
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select recently spoke with MJF who said that he’s glad to move on from the feud with Cody earlier this year, and noted that he wished he could have handled it differently.
He also said that likes to study tape to learn how to manipulate crowds and thinks it’s something younger wrestlers don’t do enough.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Bludgeon Brothers Team Name, Bray Wyatt’s Pitch For Joining Wyatt Family
- Eric Bischoff On When He Was Contacted About AEW Appearance, Says He Forgot to Tell MJF About Changing Dialogue
- Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Others Show Off Their Halloween Costumes
- Details On Wrestlers Donating To Political Campaigns, Undertaker and Chris Jericho Donated To Donald Trump