MJF Retains World Title In Four Pillars Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

MJF is still your AEW World Champion, retaining the title in the Four Pillars match at Double or Nothing. MJF defeated Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry to retain the title. The finish came when Allin went for a Coffin Drop on Perry, but MJF put the title on Perry and Allin hit his head on it coming down. MJF then pinned Allin to win the title.

MJF’s World Championship reign is now at 191 days, having won the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full gear. You can see highlights from the match below.

