wrestling / News
MJF Retains World Title In Four Pillars Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
MJF is still your AEW World Champion, retaining the title in the Four Pillars match at Double or Nothing. MJF defeated Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry to retain the title. The finish came when Allin went for a Coffin Drop on Perry, but MJF put the title on Perry and Allin hit his head on it coming down. MJF then pinned Allin to win the title.
MJF’s World Championship reign is now at 191 days, having won the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full gear. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>
.@sammyguevara with a shooting star press to the outside!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/sZYQUFIuap
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@sammyguevara with a sense of urgency in this #AEW World championship match!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/6nVewTKncy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Is @boy_myth_legend your pick to win the #AEW World championship?
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/EHly2tayAK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
All four wrestlers pulling out all the stops in this match!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/5MB2wdror8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@The_MJF thought he could manipulate his way to a victory!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/iCO4KPomPy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Submission on submission on submission!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/qbNQKlC7hH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
The unpredictable @DarbyAllin takes out @The_MJF & @boy_myth_legend
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/qWDOI4jxpg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Risking it all for the #AEW World Championship!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/qomPsEhx0M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@The_MJF with a huge powerbomb from the top to @DarbyAllin!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/Ka0hMSopC7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@boy_myth_legend in a moral dilemma over how to win the #AEW World championship.
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/XleLajOEex
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4
- Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward