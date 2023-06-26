MJF Retains AEW World Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

MJF is still the AEW World Champion thanks to his Dynamite Diamong Ring, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. MJF pinned Tanahashi in the opening match of the PPV, pinning the New Japan star after forcing a ref bump and then nailing Tanahashi with his ring to get the three-count.

MJF’s AEW World Championship reign stands at 219 days, having defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear in November to win the championship. You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.