MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman

In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, MJF discussed whether he ever thinks about wrestling at WrestleMania and his relationship with Paul Heyman. Highlights from his comments are below.

On if he ever thinks about wrestling a match at WrestleMania in front of 100,000 people: “No, the only thing I care about at this point, at 26 years of age, is where will I make the most amount of money. I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough money to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day, we have 100,000 people, what’s the difference? What difference does it make?”

On if he has a relationship with Paul Heyman: “I can’t say whether or not we’ve talked, but what I will say, I’ve done some Jewish geography, we are distantly related.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Not Sam Wrestling with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.