MJF On Why He Picked AEW Over WWE, Discusses How Having to Read Scripted Promos Would Make Him Feel

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, MJF discussed his decision to sign with AEW over WWE, and how he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he had to read scripted promos. His comments are below.

On why he decided to sign with AEW instead of WWE: “Everybody was making a bid for MJF at that time, that’s not hyperbole, that’s the genuine truth. When people found out my MLW contract was coming up, I was getting contacted by everybody. Deep down, I wanted to be part of something new and something fresh and something where I’d be able to control everything going on with me, because I knew if I went to the other place, and this isn’t me shitting on the other place, it’s just a fact, they would try to change me, and there is nothing to change.”

On how he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he had to read scripted promos: “The idea that somebody could have potentially walked up to me with a sheet of paper and said, ‘Hey, we really want you to read off of this, this would make us so happy.’ I wouldn’t be able to live in that environment. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself. Everything that comes out of my mouth is from here, because it’s genuinely how I feel, and I wouldn’t be able to be genuine in any other promotion besides All Elite Wrestling.”

