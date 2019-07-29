MJF On Whether WWE Was Ever His Goal, Why He Went With AEW, Having a Passion For AEW’s Goals

– On the latest Talk is Jericho, MJF discussed his decision to go to AEW and how he shares a passion with what the company’s trying to do. Jericho asked MJF if he ever wanted to go to WWE when he was getting into the business, and MJF explained why he ultimately found himself in AEW.

Highlights from the discussion,as well as the full podcast, are below:

On if WWE was his goal at some point: “Of course! I mean, I think it was anybody’s. If someone says it wasn’t their goal, I think they are lying, honestly. But once I found out about this, and once I found out who was going to be running it, who was gonna be involved in it, I was like, ‘Yeah, no, cool.’ I knew what I wanted for me. I’m not s**tting on WWE. Again, I think Tony [Khan]’s 100% accurate when he says they’re not our competition. We’re not trying to compete with anybody, we’re just doing our own thing … we are showcasing professional wrestling the way it should always be showcased, as a sport. Wins and losses obviously do matter, and that’s why all of us in this locker room are fighting so hard to win whenever we go out there. Because we know that we’re gonna get a fat bonus if we do.”

On his passion for what AEW is doing: “Like, this is stuff that I care about. I care about this presentation of professional wrestling. I care about the fact that I know who I am, and I don’t need anybody, I don’t care how great you are, trying to tell me how to do my thing. I’ll listen when somebody that I respect tells me to do it like a Cody Rhodes, and walks up to me and goes, ‘Hey, I would appreciate if maybe in the way you present yourself, or the way you’re presenting yourself during a press conference, maybe curse a little less.’ ‘Okay, Cody. I understand.’ And I will digest that. But I don’t want anyone trying to tell me what to do, A through Z. Because I know what to do.”

