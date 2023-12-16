wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Set To Be Inducted Into National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Zilla Fatu Backstage At Dynamite, Biggest WWE Matches Marathon

December 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– MJF noted on Twitter that he is set to be inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony happens on Monday.

Fightful Select reports that Zilla Fatu was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. There’s no word on if there are plans to bring him in.

– WWE has a new marathon of their ‘biggest’ matches, which is four hours long.

