Various News: MJF Set To Be Inducted Into National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Zilla Fatu Backstage At Dynamite, Biggest WWE Matches Marathon
– MJF noted on Twitter that he is set to be inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony happens on Monday.
An incredible honor. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/EouJgI5W8F
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 16, 2023
– Fightful Select reports that Zilla Fatu was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. There’s no word on if there are plans to bring him in.
– WWE has a new marathon of their ‘biggest’ matches, which is four hours long.