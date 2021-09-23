MJF’s Parents Bring Anti-MJF Sign to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, MJF Fires Back

MJF’s parents are not among his supporters, bringing an anti-MJF sign to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Nina and Steven Friedman posted to Twitter on Wednesday ahead of Dynamite, showing off their sign which reads, “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!”

MJF took it exactly as you might think, as he retweeted the photo and captioned it, “F**k off mom.”