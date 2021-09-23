wrestling / News
MJF’s Parents Bring Anti-MJF Sign to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, MJF Fires Back
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
MJF’s parents are not among his supporters, bringing an anti-MJF sign to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Nina and Steven Friedman posted to Twitter on Wednesday ahead of Dynamite, showing off their sign which reads, “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!”
MJF took it exactly as you might think, as he retweeted the photo and captioned it, “F**k off mom.”
Fuck off mom. https://t.co/MWeV6lOezG
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year