wrestling / News
MJF’s Parents Apologize For Bringing Him Into The World
As we previously noted, MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made it clear that they are not fans. They had a sign that read: “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!”
During an interview with a FITE TV reporter, Nina and Steven Friedman went even further.
Nina said: “We are the bad ones, and we’d like to say that we are sorry. We apologize to the entire world. He is a f—ing idiot, but he’s ours. I’m always happy to see him get his ass kicked, he deserves it. I can still kick his ass though. I don’t care one bit. He still respects his mama.”
Steven added: “I’m not allowed to kick his ass anymore because I’d go to jail. We’re sorry for introducing him to the world of wrestling.”
🤬 Even @The_MJF's parents don't like him! @SoSaysShernoff speaks to the people responsible for bringing him into this world!#AEWDynamite is on #AEWPLUS
[ LIVE on #FITE | Join | https://t.co/DYIIe3cQvl ] pic.twitter.com/GFrqyUWJsa
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’
- CM Punk on Being Considered a Star the Level of Steve Austin, Trashes Hulk Hogan
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year