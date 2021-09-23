wrestling / News

MJF’s Parents Apologize For Bringing Him Into The World

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Fyter Fest

As we previously noted, MJF’s parents attended last night’s AEW Dynamite taping and made it clear that they are not fans. They had a sign that read: “We’re MJF’s parents and we think he SUCKS too!”

During an interview with a FITE TV reporter, Nina and Steven Friedman went even further.

Nina said: “We are the bad ones, and we’d like to say that we are sorry. We apologize to the entire world. He is a f—ing idiot, but he’s ours. I’m always happy to see him get his ass kicked, he deserves it. I can still kick his ass though. I don’t care one bit. He still respects his mama.

Steven added: “I’m not allowed to kick his ass anymore because I’d go to jail. We’re sorry for introducing him to the world of wrestling.

