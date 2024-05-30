MJF’s Return, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite on next week’s show. It was announced on this week’s episode that MJF will make his return to the show on next week’s episode.

MJF hasn’t appeared on the show since AEW World’s End. He made his return at AEW Double or Nothing. Also announced for next week was Mariah May vs. Saraya.

AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday night on TBS.