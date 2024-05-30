wrestling / News
MJF’s Return, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
MJF is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite on next week’s show. It was announced on this week’s episode that MJF will make his return to the show on next week’s episode.
MJF hasn’t appeared on the show since AEW World’s End. He made his return at AEW Double or Nothing. Also announced for next week was Mariah May vs. Saraya.
AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday night on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes