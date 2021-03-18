wrestling / News
MJF’s Stable Gets a Name on AEW Dynamite
MJF’s new alliance received its official name on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As reported last week, MJF unveiled a new stable that took out the Inner Circle consisting of himself, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard.
On tonight’s show, the group came out and Blanchard dubbed the group “The Pinnacle,” as they are the top of the mountain in wrestling. You can see a couple of clips below:
"So when you've climbed the mountain, and there is no place, you're at the pinnacle of this sport!" – #TullyBlanchard.
Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/MldfJTWzYH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021
It's official, meet The Pinnacle #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eaNAQSQFl4
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 18, 2021
