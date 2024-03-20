MLB Alumnus Dmitri Young Recalls WWE Survivor Series Appearance, Working With Edge

Former MLB star Dmitri Young recently recalled his experience making an appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2005. Young appeared in a interview segment with Edge and Lita at the PPV, and he talked about how that came about and more on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast for Fightful). You can see highlights below:

On being approached for the spot: “The way that came about, my buddy Dave Bailey, rest his soul. He had a connection with the whole wrestling business, and he contacted some people from WWE because they were [performing] at Joe Louis Arena. I was told there’s a speaking role for you; Edge will have his “Cutting Edge” show, and you will defend the city of Detroit.”

On his experience before the show: “The show started at 8 PM. We were there around 1:30 PM, kind of like a baseball game. You know, the game starts at seven. Like a little league game, most people think everybody shows up at six. It’s like that in professional wrestling, and we’re in this waiting room. I had my two sons, Owen and Damon, and Scott Shields, the former pitcher with the Angels. He was there cause he’s from Detroit…

“We got there early, and a lot goes on behind the scenes. They’re going over everything they must do, so they don’t just wing it; they rehearse it. My role was speaking with Edge; I first had the microphone about a mile away. It was kind of out here. Can you guess who came over there and talked to me? It was Vince McMahon himself, and yes, he came over there and introduced himself. [He was] nice as pie. He told me to close the microphone and slow down when I talked so everybody could hear every word. So when I said my lines to Edge as we practiced, he said, “Nope, do it over, no, do it over. Too fast, slow it down, get, get it up.”

On his appearance: “When I did my skit, I wanted to make sure it seemed natural to the people. Like, hold on. You really came to Detroit, and you started talking shit like that. You don’t even have a world heavyweight championship under your waist yet. I mean, come on now, when I did the whole thing with Edge and Lita grabbing the mic from her and defending the Tigers, Pistons, and, of course, the Red Wings. It was good to represent the city of Detroit because the crowd was so into it.”

On the live reaction: “I understand when the wrestlers talk about getting that pop like that, that’s real, man. It’s like a strong energy that you’re trying to get out of the people in Detroit, and I achieved it. So when I had to take my son to the restroom right after everything ended and passed by all the wrestlers in the back, it wasn’t even in gorilla. It was just a whole bunch of them sitting in that area watching the pay-per-view themselves. They all gave me a standing ovation, and I was like, man, I must have died.”

On nearly forgetting his lines: “I forgot my lines because the match before was that blood fest between Triple H and Ric Flair. That was a 25-minute match, and the whole time, I’m just totally blank. Then, when everything started happening, everything just came back to me, and everything just flowed. I don’t know if that’s a talent or just sheer luck, but I was glad that I didn’t stumble or anything like that.”