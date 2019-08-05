MLB Playoffs To Impact Both Smackdown on FOX & AEW on TNT

Following today’s release of the 2019 MLB Playoff schedule, Fightful highlighted a few potential conflicts for WWE Smackdown, which is of course moving to Fridays on FOX starting October 2nd.

* Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 23rd on FOX, meaning Smackdown will likely be pushed to FS1 that night.

* Game 4 of the ALCS is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16th on FOX and FS1. If NXT does end up being moved to FS1 this fall as has been rumored, this would cause a conflict.

* WWE’s upcoming FS1 studio show could also be the victim of MLB playoff coverage on FOX, depending on which day and time the show ends up in.

It’s also worth noting that the MLB playoffs will impact AEW as well. The AEW on TNT premiere on October 2nd will be the same day as the AL Wild Card game on ESPN, and Game 2 of the World Series on October 23rd will go head-to-head with AEW on TNT. If the World Series goes to a Game 7, it will also be head-to-head against AEW on TNT on October 30th.