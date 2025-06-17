MLP Announces Card For Resurrection iPPV

Canadian promotion Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a stacked lineup for its next major event, Resurrection. The show will take place on Saturday, July 5, broadcasting live on TrillerTV from the Colisee de Laval in Montreal, Quebec.

In the main event for the MLP Women’s Championship, TNA’s Gisele Shaw will defend her title against recently released WWE star Shotzi Blackheart. In another major bout, reigning NWA World Champion Thom Latimer will face wrestling veteran Matt Cardona. The updated lineup for MLP Resurrection also includes:

*PCO vs. Dan Maff in a “House of Pain” match.

*The Good Brothers vs. The War Dogs (David Finlay & Drilla Moloney).

*MLP Champion Josh Alexander will be in action against an unknown opponent.

*The MLP debuts of TNA stars Ace Austin and TJP.

*AEW’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be in action against an unknown opponent.

*Also scheduled to appear are Psycho Mike, Rohan Raja, and Jonathan Gresham.