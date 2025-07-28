MLP Downtown Showdown Results 7.26.25: Good Brothers In Action, More

Maple Leaf Pro held their Downtown Showdown show on Saturday, with the Good Brothers competing and more. You can see the full results below from the Windsor, Ontario show, per Fightful:

* El Reverso def. Jonny DeLuca

* Taylor Rising def. Wanda Delray

* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Kris Chambers

* PWA Champion’s Grail Championship Match: Rohan Raja def. Psycho Mike

* Ace Austin def. Brent Banks

* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Match: Gisele Shaw def. Beaa Moss

* The Good Brothers def. Bryce Hansen & Sheldon Jean

🔸Lors du show #MLPDowntownShowdown, Gisèle Shaw conserve son Championnat mondial Canadien en battant Beaa Moss dans un super match !!! #MLP @GiseleShaw08 | @BeaaBeaaxox [📷 Remo Agostino] pic.twitter.com/zYRc3I2o68 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling France 🇫🇷 (@MLPWFrance) July 27, 2025