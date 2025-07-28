wrestling / News

MLP Downtown Showdown Results 7.26.25: Good Brothers In Action, More

July 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLP Downtown Showdown 7-26-25 Image Credit: MLP

Maple Leaf Pro held their Downtown Showdown show on Saturday, with the Good Brothers competing and more. You can see the full results below from the Windsor, Ontario show, per Fightful:

* El Reverso def. Jonny DeLuca
* Taylor Rising def. Wanda Delray
* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Kris Chambers
* PWA Champion’s Grail Championship Match: Rohan Raja def. Psycho Mike
* Ace Austin def. Brent Banks
* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Match: Gisele Shaw def. Beaa Moss
* The Good Brothers def. Bryce Hansen & Sheldon Jean

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLP, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading