MLP Hypes Return To Toronto This Saturday

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling issued the following:

WRESTLING RETURNS TO MAPLE LEAF GARDENS IN HISTORIC FASHION

MAPLE LEAF PRO WRESTLING: NORTHERN RISING TAKES OVER TORONTO THIS SATURDAY FOR CANADA’S BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR!

ONTARIO, CANADA (May 6, 2025) – MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling hits Toronto’s legendary Maple Leaf Gardens this Saturday, May 10, 2025.

For decades, Maple Leaf Gardens – now known as the Mattamy Athletic Centre – hosted giants of the ring, including Canadian icon Bret Hart, Ric Flair, André the Giant, and Whipper Billy Watson. The reborn MLP will reforge that legacy with the biggest independent event of 2025 – MAPLE LEAF PRO: NORTHERN RISING this Saturday.

It is one of the year’s most anticipated shows, with a stacked card featuring top-tier talent from around the world and across promotions, featuring:

NWA World Champion Thom Latimer vs Stu Grayson!

The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows – in their first advertised match since leaving WWE, face Bullet Club’s War Dogs, David Finlay & Drilla Maloney!

A special challenge match between Canadian icon Josh Alexander and QT Marshall!

History will be made as MLP crowns its first-ever Women’s Canadian Champion in a tournament finals match-up of Kylie Rae vs Gisele Shaw!

Three-Way: Gabe Kidd vs. Michael Oku vs Mike Bailey!

Women’s Match: Serena Deeb vs Miyu Yamashita!

20-Man Gauntlet featuring: “The Complete” Matt Cardona, Josh Alexander, AEW Star and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin), former ECW & NWA World Champion Rhino, AEW Star QT Marshall, former TNA World Champion Rich Swann, NJPW Star Alex Zayne, NJPW Star El Phantasmo, former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal), and Canadian Legend PCO – erfect Creation One!

MLP President Scott D’Amore said: “Four generations of wrestling fans – including myself – fell in love with this sport at Maple Leaf Gardens. One of the major ambitions of relaunching MLP was to reforge that legacy and bring wrestling back to the Gardens.”

Limited Tickets are still available. Visit mlpwrestling.com for details.

TrillerTV will stream NORTHERN RISING live and internationally.

About MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is the revival of the iconic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand, a cornerstone of professional wrestling for almost a century. Under the leadership of renowned promoter Scott D’Amore, MLP honors the legacy of legendary wrestlers like Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, and Ric Flair, while featuring modern-day stars from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW, and beyond.

Based in Ontario, Canada, MAPLE LEAF PRO builds on a legacy of greatness to shape the future of professional wrestling. For more information, visit mlpwrestling.com and follow us on social media.