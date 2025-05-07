MLP News: Meet & Greets Announced For Northern Rising, Unaired 1975 Pilot Released

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced meet and greets for this weekend’s MLP Northern Rising. The promotion posted to Twitter to announce that Matt Cardona, Billy Gunn, and The Good Brothers will do meet & greets before Saturday’s show in Toronto.

The full announcement reads:

“You asked for it! It’s happening! Exclusive meet and greet opportunties with @TheMattCardona, @RealBillyGunn, and The Good Brothers, @MachineGunKA and @The_BigL! THIS SATURDAY before the action starts at #MLPNorthernRising, come meet these stars of MAPLE LEAF PRO!”

– Maple Leaf Pro also released the previously-unaired 1975 pilot for the company’s show, as you can see below: