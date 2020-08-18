MLW to Have Access to New COVID-19 SalivaDirect Test, Court Bauer Says Promotion ‘Very Close’ to a Restart

– According to an announcement from Major League Wrestling (MLW), a new saliva-based test for COVID-19 is going to be made available to MLW and other major sports leagues very soon, which could expedite a potential return for the wrestling promotion. On Saturday, August 15, the Federal Drug Administration approved the test which can provide results within hours.

The test was created by the Yale School of Public Health and is being called SalivaDirect. The test will drastically reduce turnaround times for results, and it’s expected to be released to sports leagues in a matter of weeks.

MLW chief medical physician Dr. Nelson Sweglar commented, “This new development in diagnostic testing will provide us with lab results within a few hours. This particular test is going to help contain the spread and allow for rapid tracing and isolation in a more realistic manner.”

MLW CEO Court Bauer added, “We have been expecting this for a few months. This is going to dramatically change our ability to restart the league and assure the health and well-being of our athletes, staff and crew.”

The test is said to be highly accurate at 95 percent. Dr. Sweglar continued, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. We expect in a few months we will be able to receive results within around 30 minutes, perhaps without a lab being involved.”

With regards to a potential restart for MLW, Bauer stated, “Stay tuned but we’re very close. Very.”