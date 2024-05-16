wrestling / News
MLW Featured On Acesss Hollywood Via Paul Walter Hauser Booking
May 16, 2024
MLW got a little mainstream recognition on Wednesday courtesy of Paul Walter Hauser’s booking for Battle Riot. As reported yesterday, Hauser will be competing in the Battle Riot match at the June 1st show, which has led to the promotion being mentioned in mainstream outlets like Sports Illustrated and The Wrap.
As you can see below, the company was also mentioned on Access Hollywoodin a brief segment which mentioned Hauser’s appearance at the show, as well as its airdate and the fact that it is streaming on YouTube.
Access Hollywood tonight had this bit about Paul Walter Hauser appearing on MLW Battle Riot VI on June 1st pic.twitter.com/O3YHsE5lAL
— Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) May 16, 2024
