MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall.

When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.

A pro wrestler turned broadcaster, Leterna trained at the legendary Gleason’s Gym under the tutelage of Johnny Rodz.

Bringing a distinct perspective to the fight game, Leterna promises to bring a new dimension to the coverage of MLW’s roster, bouts and breaking news.

