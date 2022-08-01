MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent

Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall.

A pro wrestler turned broadcaster, Leterna trained at the legendary Gleason’s Gym under the tutelage of Johnny Rodz.

Bringing a distinct perspective to the fight game, Leterna promises to bring a new dimension to the coverage of MLW’s roster, bouts and breaking news.