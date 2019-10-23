MLW Adds Stairway To Hell Match To Saturday Night Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a Stairway to Hell match between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner for MLW Saturday Night Superfight. Here’s a press release:

After a punctured lung landed him in the hospital following a bunkhouse brawl with Jimmy Havoc, Mance Warner will return live on Pay-Per-View next Saturday to battle England’s Most Dangerous Man… in a STAIRWAY TO HELL MATCH.

The PPV will be available to stream live worldwide and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at: MLW.tv.

The PPV will also be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view on iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH.

A Stairway to Hell match is a match where barbed wire is suspended above the ring. Combatants are tasked with slugging it out and grabbing a ladder to embark on an extreme path to free the coils of barbed wire. Once freed, the dangerous weapon can be used with the hopes of it being the ultimate equalizer and key to victory via pinfall or submission in this sadistic stipulation match.

Mance Warner and Jimmy Havoc have been involved in one of MLW’s most violent feuds of 2019. Havoc, a vicious British bloodletter, put the durable Bucknsort, TN brawler Warner in the hospital following a wild bunkhouse brawl a few weeks back on MLW FUSION.

Suffering a punctured lung, ol Mancer has been determined to return to the ring and exact revenge. This past week on FUSION (WATCH), Mance shocked viewers by confirming he had been cleared and challenged Havoc to the Stairway to Hell match. The ever confident Havoc wasted no time in accepting the challenge.

Top ranked brawlers, both combatants are known for their uncanny high threshold for pain and chaotic fighting style.

What happens when the Southern Psychopath and England’s Most Dangerous Man fight it out to climb a ladder and grab coils of heavily galvanized zinc barbed wire to inflict pain?

Find out LIVE on PPV as two of the most unpredictable, violent and certifiable clash in a brawl unlike any other November 2!

MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.

The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.

For more information about MLW and for up-to-date events information, visit www.MLW.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com

Signed thus far for this card:

NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries

TEXAS TORNADO WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT:

The Dynasty (c) vs. The Von Erich Boys

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

STAIRWAY TO HELL MATCH!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

TRIOS MATCH!

Septimo Dragon, Gringo Loco & Puma King vs. Injustice

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • Brian Pillman Jr. • Dominic Garrini • Douglas James • Zenshi • Hijo de LA Park and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:00 p.m.