MLW Signs Air Wolf to the Roster

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) officially announced today that Air Wolf has been signed on the roster “on a permanent basis.” You can check out the full announcement on the signing below.

AIR WOLF INKS DEAL WITH MLW

After thrilling fans in Chicago earlier this month, Air Wolf looks to unleash his wild array of aerial combat on opponents in MLW for years to come.

MLW’s front office confirmed today that the two sides reached an agreement on Friday afternoon to bring the Minnesota high-flier to MLW’s 205 pound middleweight division on a permanent basis.

Impressing scouts for some time, this breakout wrestler has quickly climbed the midwest circuit over the past year before getting the call up to MLW.

“We entered 2019 looking to identify the next wave of great talent and Air Wolf was at the top of the list,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “At 19, he’s a premium prospect with unlimited potential.”

Trained by Ken Anderson, Shawn Daivari, Ariya Daivari and Molly Holly, Air Wolf not only can fly but has a strong mat game having competed on the mats in greco-roman wrestling prior to turning pro.

League sources can confirm Air Wolf will make his New York City debut April 4th when he squares off in singles competition at Rise of the Renegades.

Matchmakers are nearing completion on the paperwork for his April 4th bout (buy tickets). More on this story soon.