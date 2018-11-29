MLW Airing Live Special on December 14th

According to Pwinsider.com, sources have confirmed that MLW has come to terms with its cable network home, BeIN Sports, to broadcast a live special on Friday December 14th at 8 PM. This is part of a deepening relationship between MLW and BeIN Sports that also saw a Spanish language version of MLW: FUSION TV launched earlier this year. There are additional plans for live specials in 2019.

The December 14th one-hour special will be branded MLW: FUSION LIVE, taking place Miami, Florida at the Scottish Rite Temple. Announced thus far for that event, which had been previously announced as a TV taping, is MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan in a No DQ Street Fight, a Ladder Match for the MLW Middleweight Championship, CMLL star Rush vs. Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in a Singapore Caning match, Teddy Hart vs. Pentagon Jr. and more.