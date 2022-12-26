wrestling / News
MLW News: Alex Hammerstone’s New Year Resolution, MLW Releases Happy Holidays Video
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Alex Hammerstone has a New Year’s resolution, as he revealed in a new MLW video. You can see the video below, in which the MLW World Champion says that he wants to face the top guys from any and every country:
– MLW released the following “Happy Holidays” video:
