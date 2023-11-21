MLW News: Alex Kane Update After Fightland Match, WTF Merch Sales, Máscara Dorada

A recent report from Fightful Select has revealed some backstage notes from MLW that you can find below:

* Sources indicate the MLW Fightland bout between Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu was received with wide approval. Kane sustained a bleeding injury during the bout but was not required to get stitches.

* Last week, MLW began selling shirts featuring the World Titan Federation which have risen toward the top of their sales charts.

* Máscara Dorada is expected to be a consistent presence in MLW in the future, based on his positive reception and the promotion’s ambitions to get new faces for the roster.