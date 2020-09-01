MLW Star Alexander Hammerstone Becomes New Face Of JBL Speakers For National Commercial Campaign

MLW has announced that current National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is the new face of JBL Speakers.

In a press release, the company stated that Hammerstone will be featured in a new national campaign for the product after recently filming commercials in New York City.

“Everyone knows the immense pride I take in climbing to the top of MLW and representing the company as the national champion,” said Hammerstone. “Now branching out and representing in this national campaign just adds to that. I hope to continuing building new relationships in the future and continuing to represent as the franchise player.”

MLW notes that the commercial campaign is set to release later this year.

The announcement comes on the heels of MLW announcing that it will return in November with new episodes on eIN Sports, DAZN and Fubo.