MLW and AAA Reveal Full Card For Super Series Show

MLW and AAA are teaming up for their Super Series show in Tijuana later this month and have announced the full card for the event. MLW announced on Tuesday that the full lineup is set for the show as you can see below.

The event takes place on March 13th at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez, with tickets available here.

* Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, Niño Hamburguesa

* AAA Trios Tag Team Championship Match: Injustice vs. Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., Octagon Jr.

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. Alexander Hammerstone

* Tijuana Street Fight: Savio Vega and Mance Warner vs. Pagano and Mortiz

* Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini) vs. Xtreme Tigre and Puma King

* The Hart Foundation vs. Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión

* Poder de Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, Rayo Star

* Also scheduled to compete: Richard Holliday, Chessman, Averno and others