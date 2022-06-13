MLW and Dragon Gate To Resume Interpromotional Relationship

MLW and Dragon Gate announced a strategic alliance in 2022 but everything was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then in 2021 the promotions had a number of U.S. visa issues. A report from Wrestling Inc. now reveals the relationship between MLW and Dragon Gate is back on and will resume during the promotion’s Battle Riot IV event. One of Dragon Gates’ stars, La Estrella, will be entering the 40-man Battle Riot match.

MLW also recently announced a match between Scarlett Bordeaux and Clara Carreras for MLW Battle Riot IV. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.