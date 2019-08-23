MLW and The Crash To Hold Joint Show In October

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will hold a joint show with The Crash in Mexico on October 5, which will be the first-ever MLW Fusion episodes on the country. Here is a press release:

MLW and The Crash unite for historic co-promoted card in Mexico on October 5

MLW to film first-ever MLW FUSION broadcasts in Mexico

NEW YORK & TIJUANA — Major League Wrestling and The Crash Lucha Libre’s strategic alliance will commence on October 5 with a historic co-promoted card in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The marquee event presented by the two organizations will be the first-ever MLW Fusion TV taping emanating from Mexico.

The Crash will host the event at the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez, which seats over 5,000 fans.

Tickets will go on sale this September at taquillaexpress.com. More information on on-sale date and more will be revealed soon.

“This partnership is starting with a bang,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. “One of the immediate goals of this partnership was to collaborate on an event of this size and scope. Tijuana is one of the hottest cities for lucha in the world and has been for decades. For The Crash to host this monumental event is history in the making for us, the sport and our fans.”

The card will feature top ranked MLW wrestlers and represents the first-time MLW has united with another company to present a co-promoted event.

MLW is working with the Crash to offer fan packages to fans interested in journeying to Tijuana for the October 5 event.

The October 5th event will be filmed for MLW FUSION and air in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico on beIN SPORTS.

Based out of Tijuana, Baja California in Mexico, The Crash is widely recognized as a destination to see premier luchadores and up-and-coming athletes showcased in some of the most spectacular high-flying encounters in the sport.

The partnership between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.