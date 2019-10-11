wrestling / News
MLW and The Crash TV Tapings Were Plagued By No-Shows
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the recent TV tapings for MLW and The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico were hit hard by several no-shows at the event, as wrestlers couldn’t appear for a multitude of reasons.
Minoru Tanaka was unable to appear due to a visa issue, while wrestlers like Jacob Fatu and Ross & Marshall Von Erich had passport issues. In the case of the latter three, their passports had expired and while they were working on getting new ones, the delay in doing so for Mexico meant they didn’t get one in time for the show. Teddy Hart showed up on the day of the show but had lost his passport and driver’s license so he couldn’t board the plane.
Mance Warner, meanwhile, had suffered a punctured lung previously and is expected to be out for another month.
The rest were due to issues with CMLL. The company pulled Soberano Jr., Cavernario, Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja after The Crash refused to cancel appearances from Dragon Lee and RUSH. Crash is looking to build RUSH as a top star and decided to go with him instead of the other CMLL wrestlers, even after the ultimatum from CMLL. RUSH didn’t even wrestle on the show, as it was an MLW taping and his contract with ROH wouldn’t allow it.
More Trending Stories
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It
- Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Responds to Chris Jericho Insulting Her Father on AEW Dynamite
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years