MLW issued the following press release announcing Ace Romero vs. Joseg Samael at Rise of the Renegades.

GRUDGE MATCH! Ace Romero out for revenge as he rumbles with Josef Samael April 4th at MLW’s Rise of the Renegades card

NEW YORK – 400 pound undefeated Ace Romero is out for blood… but what happens when he faces a global dealer in violence? New York may never be the same when Romero and Josef Samael clash Thursday April 4th in Queens.

MLW today announced a GRUDGE MATCH: Ace Romero vs. Josef Samael (representing CONTRA Unit) for MLW’s April 4th (Rise of the Renegades) event at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

2 weeks ago super heavyweight sensation Ace Romero was on the verge of going 2-0 against Simon Gotch when the human jumbo jet was blindsided in a violent attack. CONTRA Unit had once again struck.

While Gotch and fellow soldier Jacob Fatu bludgeoned the mighty Romero, Josef Samael went into his boot and pulled out a spike. What proceed was arguably the most heinous and graphic attack in MLW broadcast history. Stabbing the spike into the forehead of Romero several times, Josef Samael seemingly lusted for more blood as Romero became a crimson mask.

Since the violent attack, Romero has refused to accept being called the latest victim of CONTRA Unit’s seemingly random and shockingly brutal attacks. Instead, Romero wants to do something about and has demanded a match against a member of this new group. Josef Samael gladly accepted and now the two will collide in a grudge match on Thursday night April 4th in New York City

CONTRA Unit is an international organization cloaked in mystery but driven to gain power, disrupt leagues such as MLW and conquer all in their path by any means necessary!

CONTRA has already put out their mantra as “global dealers in violence” and Josef Samael vows to showcase this statement in his upcoming fight against the popular pro wrester Romero.

Trained in various forms of combat, when Josef Samael steps into the ring for a fight, it is best described as pure chaos.

A polished and successful entrepreneur out of the ring known for wearing nice suits and always smoking a cigar, Josef Samael is a ruthless and shadowy figure.

While this mysterious combatant may look dress in the finest suits and smoke the best cigars, when in it comes to wrestling, he channels a barbaric and violent style to ensure victory.

Josef Samael has conquered all in Japan, Puerto Rico, Australia and now he looks to defeat all in his path in Major League Wrestling.

A decorated 20-year veteran, Josef Samael has dominated every continent he’s competed on, including winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship and the Zero-1 title in Japan. Remembered for his international feuds with the likes of Terry Funk, this brawler is a wicked force.

Now this megalomaniac is on a conquest to disrupt and destroy all in the name of CONTRA unit… but will he hit a wall when he faces the 400 pound undefeated Romero?

Find out in New York April 4 at the Melrose Ballroom a MLW presents a national TV taping for beIN SPORTS (buy tickets).