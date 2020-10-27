MLW Announces Alliance With IWA Puerto Rico

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a strategic partnership with IWA Puerto Rico. Per the announcement, both promotions will seek to share resources and help each other on the fight and business sides of their two leagues. You can read the full announcement on the news below.

MLW teams up with International Wrestling Association to form strategic alliance

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and IWA Puerto Rico have reached an agreement to form a strategic partnership between the two organizations.

“We will share resources with the aim of helping each other on the fight and business sides of our two leagues,” said Court Bauer, CEO and Founder of MLW. “Our goal is to promote the sport and help athletes and fans live their dreams with big fights in both organizations and collectively grow the global awareness of MLW and AAA.”

Juan M. Rivera, IWA Puerto Rico President adds, “This partnership includes the celebration of inter-promotional events, direct support to the events of each of the companies and collaboration in other types of promotions. This decision will be beneficial for both organizations and for everyone involved.”

The agreement comes as MLW’s Richard Holliday enjoys a controversial reign as the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.

Founded in 1999, IWA Puerto Rico features the likes of Savio Vega, Manny Ferno, Los Fujitivos and some of the island’s top ranked wrestlers.

A first step will be the addition of select IWA Puerto Rico wrestlers in MLW as well as MLW athletes showcased in Puerto Rico.

The partnership between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange and pool talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high-quality content and advancements in the sport while collectively growing partners’ international footprint around the world.