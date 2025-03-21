MLW Announces Battle RIOT VII Moving to Larger Venue

MLW is moving Battle RIOT VII to a larger venue in Los Angeles to accommodate ticket demands. MLW announced on Friday that they are moving the April 5th show from the Commerce Casino to the larger Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach. All tickets bought for the show at the original venue will be honored.

The full announcement reads:

MLW Upgrades to Larger Venue for Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that due to overwhelming demand for tickets to its Los Angeles debut, Battle RIOT VII will now be hosted at the state-of-the-art Thunder Studios Arena in nearby Long Beach, CA on Saturday, April 5.

Battle RIOT VII sold out last week, shattering MLW’s all-time box office record. With West Coast fans flooding MLW with requests after missing out on tickets, the league moved quickly to upgrade to a larger destination to meet the demand and ensure more fans can experience MLW’s biggest event of the year live and in person.

Thunder Studios Arena, located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810, has hosted world-class combat sports events, including major cards seen on DAZN and featuring Showtime Boxing Promotions. With enhanced amenities, expanded food options, and a more immersive setting, it’s the perfect stage for MLW’s historic Los Angeles debut.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled venue at Commerce Casino will be honored at the new venue. For any questions, please contact [email protected].

With the move to a larger venue, a new wave of tickets will be released starting Wednesday, March 26 at 10 PM PT exclusively at MLWLA.com.

The first-ever MLW Fan Expo will also be hosted at Thunder Studios Arena, starting at 5 PM on April 5. Admission is free, but a Battle RIOT ticket is required for entry. Fans can expect meet-and-greets, interactive experiences, and exclusive merch drops.

Parking is plentiful, with both general and valet parking available on-site.

Can’t make it to Long Beach? Watch it live and for free on YouTube at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT at YouTube.com/@MLW.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be the most unforgettable night in Major League Wrestling history.