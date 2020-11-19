MLW Announces Brackets, Competitors & Alternates For 2020 Opera Cup

MLW is bringing back the Opera Cup for 2020 and the brackets, competitors & alternates are now set. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, it was announced that the first-round matches will be as follows:

*Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero

*Laredo Kid vs. ACH

*TJP vs. Richard Holliday

*Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki

In addition, Gino Medina, Jordan Oliver, Hijo de LA Park, King Mo, Dominic Garrini, and Daga were named as alternates for the tournament, which kicks off on next week’s episode.

You can see the full brackets below: