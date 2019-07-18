MLW Announces Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Richard Holliday For TV Taping

– MLW has announced a new match for next week’s TV taping in New York City. The company announced on Thrusday that Brian Pillman Jr. will face Richard Holliday at the MLW: Never Say Never show, which takes place on Thursday from the Melrose Ballroom. The full announcement is below:

MLW today announced Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Richard Holliday for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Brian Pillman Jr.’s first year in MLW was noteworthy. Not only did he deliver on the hype but distinguished himself as the 2018 Rookie of the Year and 1/3 of the most popular and arguably most dominant trio in MLW in the Hart Foundation.

However, Richard Holliday, one half of the new World Tag Team Champions, scoffs at Pillman’s accolades and praise. For Richard Holliday, image and the brand is everything. He has labeled Pillman a fraud and called him out on social media and FUSION.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Pillman has accepted the 6’3″ Westport, CT champion’s challenge and thus, the two will meet with bragging rights on the line next Thursday at the Melrose Ballroom.

Will Holliday prove to the consumers Pillman isn’t the real deal? Will Pillman bounce back with a big win over the co-founder of Dynasty?

Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.