MLW Announces Broadcast Details For War Chamber Next Month

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced MLW: WAR CHAMBER ’25, airing Saturday, June 7 at 10PM ET on beIN SPORTS and streaming worldwide for free on https://www.youtube.com/@MLW.

This signature special features the return of one of the most feared structures in the sport: the War Chamber — a caged fortress constructed of unforgiving carbon steel, wrapped in barbed wire and built for one purpose: total warfare. No escape. No disqualifications. The only way out is by destroying your enemies.

In the main event, Matthew Justice, Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, and Paul London unite to step into the War Chamber against the dangerous and calculating Rogue Horsemen in a battle where the stakes are as personal as they are punishing.

Also appearing: the most unfiltered and unruly duo in Major League Wrestling—The Filthy Bros, Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor—are in the house, and when they show up, nothing is off-limits.

Championship gold is on the line as Shoko Nakajima defends the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship against former titleholder Delmi Exo, in a bout with global implications.

International styles will collide in tag team competition as CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) face off with Dark Panther & Blue Panther Jr. in a classic Japan vs. Mexico showcase.

High-octane action is guaranteed as MLW presents its first-ever Lightning Match featuring the returning Myron Reed squaring off with the explosive Ariel Dominguez.

Plus: appearances by Donovan Dijak, Místico, CONTRA Unit, and more.

