Various News: MLW Announces Change to Friday’s Middleweight Title Ladder Match, Sheamus Celebrates 60th Episode Of ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts,’ Jericho Releases Fozzy Stats For 2017-18
December 11, 2018 | Posted by
– Jason Cade is out of Friday’s Ladder Match. Hijo de LA Park, Kotto Brazil, Andrew Everett, and Dezmond Xavier will compete for the MLW middleweight title.
– Here is the 60th episode Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts’…
– Chris Jericho went on Instagram to thank the fans of Fozzy who all came out during the band’s “Judas Rising Tour” by releasing a “by the numbers” graphic