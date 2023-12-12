MLW Announces Chicago Return in May With Azteca Lucha

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that the promotion will be returning to Chicago, Illinois in May with MLW Azteca Lucha. The event is slated for May 11 at the Cicero Stadium. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 15. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW returns to Chicago May 11, Tickets on sale Friday at 10am

Tickets available at LuchaTickets.com

Major League Wrestling is returning to Chicago for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, May 11 for AZTECA LUCHA, live on FITE+ from Cicero Stadium.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10am at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.