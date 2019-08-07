MLW Announces Details For Upcoming War Chamber Match In Dallas

Major League Wrestling has announced the details for their upcoming War Chamber match next month in Dallas at an MLW Fusion TV taping. It will feature Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich & a mystery partner against CONTRA Unit. Here’s a press release:

CONTRA Unit battles Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor & TBA in Dallas in the first-ever WAR CHAMBER Match

MLW debuts in Dallas with an MLW Fusion TV taping

DALLAS – The Von Erichs are coming home and they’re going to war against CONTRA Unit in the ultimate battle: the War Chamber.

MLW today announced the-first ever War Chamber match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch & ???) for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

The War Chamber match is confirmed to be the main event for MLW’s debut in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

The road to the War Chamber:

After the Von Erichs and Tom Lawlor issued a challenge on FUSION two weeks ago, CONTRA Unit accepted but added a caveat: instead of a 3-on-3 battle it will be a 4-on-4 fight.

Soon thereafter, CONTRA struck with a premeditated attack on the Von Erichs where a new CONTRA soldier emerged blinding Marshall Von Erich with a seemingly toxic substance.

Marshall Von Erich was rushed to the hospital. Does this put the Von Erichs/Lawlor team down a man? And who is the fourth man yet to be named?

With many questions surrounding the newest member of CONTRA Unit, the global dealers in violence seem to have struck a disastrous blow just weeks out from the WAR CHAMBER.

What will the Lawlor/Von Erichs team look like come September 7? Will Marshall Von Erich be cleared to return in time? Who is the newest member of CONTRA?

Witness the first-ever War Chamber LIVE in Dallas on September 7. Buy your tickets today at: MLWTickets.com.

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Matches signed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr. • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Austin Aries • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Mance Warner • Timothy Thatcher • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loc • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

