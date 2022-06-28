wrestling / News
MLW Announces El Paso Debut For August
MLW is set to make its debut in El Paso, Texas in August with Fury Road. The company announced on Tuesday that the show will take place on August 27th at Austin High School and will be a TV taping for MLW: Fusion.
You can see the full announcement below. No matches or talent have been announced for the taping as of yet.
MLW debuts in El Paso August 27
MLW FUSION TV taping comes to Texas
Major League Wrestling FURY ROAD presented by Promoción 915-656 will be live from El Paso, Texas, Saturday, August 27.
The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.
“Texas has been a hotbed for MLW, and we’re delighted to expand into new markets in the Lonestar State with El Paso, a market rich in wrestling history dating back to the days of Gory Guerrero,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Expect some of MLW and lucha’s best on August 27th when MLW TV trucks roll up.”
Tickets can be purchased locally at:
Blue Star Customs and Uniforms
840 Hawkins Blvd B7, El Paso, TX 79915
Viva Street Auto Sales
647 Horizon Blvd suite a, Socorro, TX 79927
Austin High School
3500 Memphis Ave, El Paso, TX 79930
El Paso’s Austin High School, a noted destination for El Paso lucha for years, will host the event.
MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran will announce bouts for MLW’s El Paso debut in the days and weeks ahead.
