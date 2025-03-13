MLW Announces Fan Expo Before This Year’s Battle Riot Event

Major League Wrestling has announced that there will be a Fan Expo prior to this year’s MLW Battle Riot event. It happens at the Commerce Casino & Hotel on April 5 from 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM.

MLW Fan Expo Set for April 5 in Los Angeles

MLW Fan Expo is FREE to attend with your Battle RIOT ticket.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to host its most star-studded and action-packed fan experience yet with the first-ever MLW Fan Expo, taking place before MLW Battle RIOT VII at Commerce Casino & Hotel on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM.

💥 Admission is FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket! 💥 Grab your Battle RIOT tickets athttp://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Fans will have access to exclusive matches, meet-and-greets, interactive experiences, live Q&As, and special surprises, making this the can’t-miss MLW fan event of the year!

💥 The first 100 through the doors will receive a FREE limited-edition MLW Rally Towel!

📍 MLW Fan Expo: Official Rundown

📅 Saturday, April 5, 2025

🕔 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM

📍 Commerce Casino | Los Angeles, CA

💥 FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket!

🌟 Over 30 Fighters & Personalities Appearing at MLW Fan Expo!

The largest collection of MLW’s biggest names ever assembled under one roof!

🏆 MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle

🏆 MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

🏆 MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

🏆 MLW World Tag Team Champions CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura)

🏆 MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

🔥 Atlantis

🔥 Atlantis Jr.

🔥 Bárbaro Cavernario

🔥 Bobby Fish

🔥 Donovan Dijak

🔥 “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

🔥 Paul London

🔥 Kushida

🔥 Paul Walter Hauser

🔥 BRG

🔥 Brock & CW Anderson

🔥 Hechicero

🔥 Ikuro Kwon

🔥 Ultimo Guerrero

🔥 Templario

🔥 Jesus Rodriguez

🔥 Esfinge

🔥 Virus

🔥 Shoko Nakajima (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

🔥 Bomaye Fight Club

🔥 HIMAWARI (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

🔥 Magnus

🔥 Star Jr.

🔥 Juicy Finau

🔥 And more!

Fighters and personalities subject to change.

🔥 MLW Fan Expo Schedule of Events

⏰ 5:00 PM – MLW Fan Expo Opens

🌟 Meet & Greets

📍 Zone: Autograph Alley

Meet your favorite wrestlers!

Meet & greets are a separate price.

Autographs & Photo Ops available at talent tables (priced individually).

Exclusive event posters, 8x10s, and programs available for purchase.

🎤 5:15 PM – Fan Expo Panel & Q&A

📍 Zone: MLW Ring

Hosted by Joe Dombrowski with select athletes and personalities.

Fans can ask unfiltered questions about their careers, upcoming matches, and more.

🏅 Exclusive MLW Fan Expo Matches

📍 Zone: MLW Ring

MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) defend the titles!

🥯 CozyMAX Bread Party (Immediately After the Tag Title Match)

📍 Zone: MLW Ring

FREE bagels for all attendees!

Hosted by Joe Dombrowski.

Fans can ask Satoshi Kojima & Okumura anything—bread questions encouraged!

🎥 Promo Cutting Booth

📍 Zone: Interactive Experiences Zone

Step onto the official MLW Interview Set and cut your best promo.

Fans can record their promos using their own phones.

Show off your mic skills—top promos could be featured on MLW’s social media!

🎵 Ring Entrance Experience

📍 Zone: Interactive Experiences Zone

Walk the MLW entrance runway and feel like a champion.

Fans can record and share their entrance on their phones using #MLWLA.

🛍️ Merch Mania

📍 Zone: Fan Entrance Hallway (Green Floor)

Limited-edition LA MLW merch (only available at this event!)

Action figures, one-of-a-kind items, 8x10s, programs, posters, and MLW gear.

📸 Social Media Challenge (All Event)

Fans are encouraged to post photos/videos from MLW Fan Expo using #MLWLA.

MLW will repost the best moments during the event!

💰 MLW Fan Expo Admission

✔ FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket!

✔ Meet & greets are a separate price.

✔ Autographs, photos, and merchandise sold separately.

✔ The first 100 fans through the doors get a FREE MLW Rally Towel!