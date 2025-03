MLW Announces Fan Expo Before This Year’s Battle Riot Event

Major League Wrestling has announced that there will be a Fan Expo prior to this year’s MLW Battle Riot event. It happens at the Commerce Casino & Hotel on April 5 from 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM.

MLW Fan Expo Set for April 5 in Los Angeles

MLW Fan Expo is FREE to attend with your Battle RIOT ticket.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to host its most star-studded and action-packed fan experience yet with the first-ever MLW Fan Expo, taking place before MLW Battle RIOT VII at Commerce Casino & Hotel on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM.

πŸ’₯ Admission is FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket! πŸ’₯ Grab your Battle RIOT tickets athttp://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Fans will have access to exclusive matches, meet-and-greets, interactive experiences, live Q&As, and special surprises, making this the can’t-miss MLW fan event of the year!

πŸ’₯ The first 100 through the doors will receive a FREE limited-edition MLW Rally Towel!

πŸ“ MLW Fan Expo: Official Rundown

πŸ“ Saturday, April 5, 2025

πŸ•” 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM

πŸ“ Commerce Casino | Los Angeles, CA

πŸ’₯ FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket!

🌟 Over 30 Fighters & Personalities Appearing at MLW Fan Expo!

The largest collection of MLW’s biggest names ever assembled under one roof!

πŸ† MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle

πŸ† MLW World Middleweight Champion MΓ­stico

πŸ† MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

πŸ† MLW World Tag Team Champions CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura)

πŸ† MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

πŸ”₯ Atlantis

πŸ”₯ Atlantis Jr.

πŸ”₯ BΓ‘rbaro Cavernario

πŸ”₯ Bobby Fish

πŸ”₯ Donovan Dijak

πŸ”₯ β€œFilthy” Tom Lawlor

πŸ”₯ Paul London

πŸ”₯ Kushida

πŸ”₯ Paul Walter Hauser

πŸ”₯ BRG

πŸ”₯ Brock & CW Anderson

πŸ”₯ Hechicero

πŸ”₯ Ikuro Kwon

πŸ”₯ Ultimo Guerrero

πŸ”₯ Templario

πŸ”₯ Jesus Rodriguez

πŸ”₯ Esfinge

πŸ”₯ Virus

πŸ”₯ Shoko Nakajima (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

πŸ”₯ Bomaye Fight Club

πŸ”₯ HIMAWARI (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

πŸ”₯ Magnus

πŸ”₯ Star Jr.

πŸ”₯ Juicy Finau

πŸ”₯ And more!

Fighters and personalities subject to change.

πŸ”₯ MLW Fan Expo Schedule of Events

⏰ 5:00 PM – MLW Fan Expo Opens

🌟 Meet & Greets

πŸ“ Zone: Autograph Alley

Meet your favorite wrestlers!

Meet & greets are a separate price.

Autographs & Photo Ops available at talent tables (priced individually).

Exclusive event posters, 8x10s, and programs available for purchase.

🎀 5:15 PM – Fan Expo Panel & Q&A

πŸ“ Zone: MLW Ring

Hosted by Joe Dombrowski with select athletes and personalities.

Fans can ask unfiltered questions about their careers, upcoming matches, and more.

🏠Exclusive MLW Fan Expo Matches

πŸ“ Zone: MLW Ring

MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) defend the titles!

πŸ₯― CozyMAX Bread Party (Immediately After the Tag Title Match)

πŸ“ Zone: MLW Ring

FREE bagels for all attendees!

Hosted by Joe Dombrowski.

Fans can ask Satoshi Kojima & Okumura anythingβ€”bread questions encouraged!

πŸŽ₯ Promo Cutting Booth

πŸ“ Zone: Interactive Experiences Zone

Step onto the official MLW Interview Set and cut your best promo.

Fans can record their promos using their own phones.

Show off your mic skillsβ€”top promos could be featured on MLW’s social media!

🎡 Ring Entrance Experience

πŸ“ Zone: Interactive Experiences Zone

Walk the MLW entrance runway and feel like a champion.

Fans can record and share their entrance on their phones using #MLWLA.

πŸ›οΈ Merch Mania

πŸ“ Zone: Fan Entrance Hallway (Green Floor)

Limited-edition LA MLW merch (only available at this event!)

Action figures, one-of-a-kind items, 8x10s, programs, posters, and MLW gear.

πŸ“Έ Social Media Challenge (All Event)

Fans are encouraged to post photos/videos from MLW Fan Expo using #MLWLA.

MLW will repost the best moments during the event!

πŸ’° MLW Fan Expo Admission

βœ” FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket!

βœ” Meet & greets are a separate price.

βœ” Autographs, photos, and merchandise sold separately.

βœ” The first 100 fans through the doors get a FREE MLW Rally Towel!