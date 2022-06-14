MLW Announces Fatal 4-Way Middleweight Title Bout for Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced an inter-promotional Fatal 4-Way Middleweight Championship match for Battle Riot IV this month. Middleweight Champ Myron Reed will defend his title against La Estrella of Dragon Gate, Lince Dorado, and Arez at the event. The card is scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling today announced a 4-way World Middleweight Championship bout: Myron Reed (c) vs. La Estrella (DragonGate) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Arez as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

To truly be the greatest of all time, the “Young GOAT” Myron Reed is embarking on an extraordinary gauntlet, competing in a 4-way championship bout next Thursday in New York City.

With challengers representing AAA, MLW and DragonGate, if Reed can vanquish his adversaries, the Louisville native will perhaps forever solidify his standings in the annals of MLW history. But in order to do so, he must overcome:

La Estrella (DragonGate): A former member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade stable in DragonGate, La Estrella is one of the promotion’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation. Having won the Open The Triangle Gate Championship, La Estrella is no stranger to championships.

Arez (AAA): The king of Strange Style, this luchador is unorthodox and dangerous with his uncanny counters to just about any aerial or grappling attack. But what happens if Arez’s “Strange Sangre” followers interject themself in this bout? It could redefine the championship and bring gold back to Mexico for this standout middleweight.

Lince Dorado (MLW): A luchador with the quickness of a cat… or lynx, Lince has journeyed around the world, learning various fighting styles but also eclipsing all others in this title fight in the experience category. Will Lince pounce his opponents and clinch championship gold?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.